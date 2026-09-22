Kroger stores to host fundraiser this Friday to fight hunger on Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Kroger stores in Ohio will invite customers to round up their checkout totals this Friday, Sept. 25, to benefit local Feeding America food bank partners.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine proclaimed the date as Dolly Parton Day in the state.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution to call more witnesses on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn Murder Trial
- Hayden Panettiere’s death: Actress died from drug use, ruled accident
- Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to eligible patients
For every dollar raised during the fundraiser on Sept. 25, Kroger will match the contribution with a donation to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
The program currently mails a free book every month to more than 432,000 children throughout the state.
The effort coincides with Hunger Action Month, a nationwide awareness campaign organized in September to combat food insecurity and inspire community efforts to end hunger.
Kroger is incorporating the fundraiser as part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, which aims to eliminate hunger and waste in local communities.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group