Lakeshore Place tenants struggle with lack of heat and air conditioning

DAYTON — People living in a Dayton apartment said they’ve had problems with bugs, air conditioning, and broken mailboxes.

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Several tenants said they have been dealing with these issues for months, and when new management took over, things started to get fixed slowly but not quickly enough.

When Roberta Shulman moved to Lakeshore Place in September 2025, she did not think they had central air.

“We do, it just doesn’t work,” Schulman said.

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Town Properties was the management group when she first moved in.

Since then, the management group has changed to ManCo Property Services.

Tenants said they are still dealing with the same issues.

Amanda Barnhouse has lived here for a year and a half.

“Especially not having heat right now. We have kids, we had no AC all year round, and we’re still paying for that with our rent,” Barnhouse said.

While News Center 7 was there, we saw maintenance crews bringing additional heaters to residents.

We reached out to ManCo for a statement but have not heard back.

Shulman said these aren’t long-term fixes.

She’s putting her rent money into an escrow account and she plans to do that untils he sees some changes.

Jayden Razor just moved here in September and said he’s dealt with bugs and lighting issues with no response from management.

He said he hasn’t even fully unpacked yet.

“I definitely probably will be leaving early just because things just aren’t meeting the simple requirements,” Razor said.

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