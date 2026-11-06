Lane closures expected during weekend water valve replacement in Moraine

MORAINE — Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) says multiple lane closures will happen during an emergency water valve repair in Moraine on Saturday morning.

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The work is scheduled to begin just north of the intersection of South Dixie Drive and West Stroop Road around 5 a.m.

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While MCES crews are working, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

Both northwest-bound lanes of West Stroop Road approaching South Dixie Drive will be closed.

The dedicated left-turn lane from South Dixie Drive onto West Stroop Road will be closed.

The inside northwest-bound lane on West Stroop Road will taper into the curb lane before the intersection.

The work is expected to continue until the repairs are completed.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through the area.

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