Lanes on SR-4 in Dayton blocked due to crash involving dump truck

DAYTON — Multiple lanes on State Route 4 are blocked after a crash in Dayton on Friday night.

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The crash was reported on State Route 4 northbound near Valley Street around 9:40 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

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The supervisor added that a dump truck was involved in this crash.

OHGO shows that all northbound lanes on SR-4 are currently closed near the scene.

Information on any injuries in this crash wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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