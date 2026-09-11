Large amount of drugs, firearms seized from Trotwood home

TROTWOOD — Detectives with the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force concluded a long-term drug trafficking investigation yesterday after serving a search warrant at a home in Trotwood.

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Officers executed the search warrant in the 800 block of Westledge Drive.

During the search, task force members seized large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as U.S. currency and five firearms.

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“Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs are destroying lives in our community, and we are going to continue going after the people who put our residents at risk,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “This investigation is a great example of the work our R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is doing to disrupt these operations and get these substances and weapons off our streets.”

Investigators identified a suspect and presented charges to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

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