Large police presence after suspect flees from traffic stop near local career center

GREENE COUNTY — A large police presence was reported in Greene County near the Greene County Career Center early Monday morning after a suspect fled from police.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle around just before 1 a.m. near Innovation Drive, according to a Dayton Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
The suspect fled on foot, prompting assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
An OSP helicopter and a K9 were requested to assist in the search for the suspect, according to the dispatcher.
According to the dispatcher, the suspect, who also had a warrant out for his arrest, was successfully apprehended.
No injuries were reported.
