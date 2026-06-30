Large police presence off I-75 NB near Best Buy in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — A large police presence is taking place in Montgomery County off Interstate 75 near the Best Buy.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher said that they were assisting Franklin Police with the incident.

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News Center’s Taylor Robertson is on scene and will have the latest on News Center 7’s Daybreak

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OHGO cameras show police cruisers on I-75 NB behind the Best Buy in Miamisburg.

We will continue to follow this story.

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