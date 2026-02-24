Large police presence reported in Clark County neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY — A large police presence was reported in a Clark County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

News Center 7 has a crew in Mad River Twp., where at least five cruisers were on Wakefield Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Four of the cruisers appear to be Huber Heights police, and a fifth is from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Images from the scene showed the cruisers lined up behind a silver SUV with its driver’s side door open.

A spokesperson for Greenon Local Schools confirmed that they implemented SECURE procedures out of an abundance of caution due to the scene’s proximity to the K-12 campus. This means all exterior doors are secured, access in and out of the building is restricted, and all daily activities continue as normal inside the school.

This lasted for just under an hour, with the SECURE status being lifted around 2:16 p.m.

We’re working to learn more, including Huber Heights police’s involvement, and will continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group