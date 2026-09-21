Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in an East Dayton neighborhood.
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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is on the scene. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.
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Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reports seeing several police cruisers in the 100 block of S. Irwin Street.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed police were out there to assist Miamisburg Police.
Police have been out there for at least two hours, according to dispatch.
This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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