Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in an East Dayton neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is on the scene. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reports seeing several police cruisers in the 100 block of S. Irwin Street.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed police were out there to assist Miamisburg Police.

Police have been out there for at least two hours, according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]