Large police presence on scene of crash in Xenia

XENIA — A large police presence is on scene of a crash in Xenia Tuesday night.

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The crash occurred on E Second Street near the intersection with S Columbus Street.

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News Center 7 crews saw several Xenia police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on scene.

The crash involves at least two cars and is blocked off by crime scene tape.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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