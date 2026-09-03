Large police presence, streets blocked off in local neighborhood

KETTERING — A large police presence was reported in a Kettering neighborhood Thursday evening.

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Police were spotted in the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive around 6:30 p.m.

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Our News Center 7 crew saw the roadway blocked off and several officers with guns drawn.

We have reached out to police to learn what prompted the response and if there is any threat to the public.

We will continue to follow this story.

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