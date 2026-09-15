Large Police, SWAT presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police and SWAT presence was reported in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday morning.

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Around 9 a.m., Dayton officers responded to the 1500 block of West Second Street for a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) violation, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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SWAT was called to respond to the scene, according to the sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several police cruisers lining the street.

This is a developing story. We will continue following this story.

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