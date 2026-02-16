Large sinkhole appears near senior living facility in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Community members found a large sinkhole at a senior living facility in Clark County on Sunday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, it was discovered on the north side of Springfield Manor, near an old mechanical building that is separate from where residents live.

Local authorities and the facility have blocked the area with barrels and caution tape to prevent anyone from approaching the opening.

Lucy Miller, a resident who lives in the homes behind Springfield Manor, discovered the sinkhole while driving her usual route on Sunday night.

“I always cut through there to get back to my house. And so it was like normal for the most part,” Miller said.

She initially thought the hole was a minor road issue.

“Wow, that’s a really big pothole, at least, that’s what I thought,” she said.

Miller noticed a strange light she had never seen before and realized the scale of the opening.

“I looked a little bit closer, and I was like, oh, okay, that is not a pothole,” she said.

Miller and her sisters stopped their car to take a photo and called 911.

She was very concerned for the elderly residents at the facility.

“Especially because it was so foggy and it was like it was really thick fog,” Miller said. “Being so many people over there, and, like, so many people taking shortcuts through there, it’s like it was just, it was kind of scary.”

Miller said she had a nightmare about being that close to a sinkhole.

“I’m scared to go over there,” she said. “If that could collapse, like any part of it could collapse.”

In a statement, Springfield Manor officials said the safety and well-being of staff and residents is their highest priority.

The facility confirmed that the gas company was called to the site to make repairs.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

