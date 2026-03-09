Large sinkhole nearly swallows car in Ohio city

CLEVELAND — A sinkhole in downtown Cleveland nearly swallowed a car on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of West St. Clair and West 3rd Street for a sinkhole around 9 a.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

A woman helped the 72-year-old driver out of the car.

The car was removed from the hole by a tow truck.

The driver was able to drive away from the scene with no injuries to himself or damage to the vehicle.

The road has been closed temporarily until crews can repair the road.

