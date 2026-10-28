Las Vegas woman gets over 15 years in prison for role in mailing drugs to Ohio

COLUMBUS — A 36-year-old Las Vegas woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week for participating in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned to central Ohio and committing tax fraud.

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Tiauna Castro was sentenced to 188 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

This came after she pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and submitting false claims in March.

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In April 2022, Castro was indicted alongside seven other people for drug conspiracy stemming from a 2021 investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Central Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

Investigators said she met with bulk narcotics distributors and negotiated prices with the suppliers before buying bulk amounts of drugs, storing them, repackaging them for shipping, and sending them through the U.S. Mail.

Castro was also accused of filing false federal tax forms related to two sham businesses, which led her to get more than $500,000 in refunds that she wasn’t entitled to.

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