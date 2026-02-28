Last-second heroics keep No. 21 Miami unbeaten

No. 5 Peter Suder drives to the basket against Western Michigan on Feb. 27, 2026

KALAMAZOO, MI — No. 21 Miami University needed some last-second heroics to remain unbeaten on Friday.

Trey Perry’s basket with 0.4 seconds helped Miami complete a 69-67 come-from-behind win over West Michigan in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Perry started the game in place of the injured point guard Luke Skaljac.

Peter Suder led the RedHawks with 18 points while Almar Atlason added 16. Perry finished with 14 points while Eian Elmer scored 10 points.

The Red and White remains the nation’s only unbeaten team in Division I at 29-0, and 16-0 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

The Broncos led 30-26 at halftime. Miami head coach Travis Steele was called for a technical foul heading into the locker room.

In addition to playing without Skaljac, Peter Suder fouled out with 7:03 remaining. Western Michigan led by as many as nine points, 59-50, with 6:38 to play.

Perry’s free throw and Elmer’s basket cut it to 59-53. Atlason scored nine straight points, including a four-point play, to cut the deficit to 63-62 with 3:26 to play.

Buckets each by Elmer and Woolfolk for Miami reclaimed the lead, 66-65, with 1:45 remaining.

Elmer added a free throw to extend it to 67-65 with 37 seconds left. Western Michigan scored to tie the game at 67-67 with 12 seconds left.

With the clock winding down, Perry dribbled behind his back, drove to his left, and made a layup off the glass for the game-winning basket.

The Red and White is 16-0 in MAC play for the first time in program history.

Miami returns home to Millet Hall to host Toledo on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

