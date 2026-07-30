Law enforcement go door-to-door sharing resources on substance abuse, mental health assistance

RIVERSIDE — Law enforcement officers in Montgomery County are focusing on substance abuse and mental health

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With the help of the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition, Riverside Police went door-to-door on Thursday for its Get Recovery Options Working (GROW) Blitz.

If no one answered, the officers left a pamphlet on their door. If they did answer, they got a white bag full of information for different local resources.

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“It’s a big need as always, and we found that this partnership has helped us reduce our numbers in drug overdoses and assistance in mental health,” Riverside Police Chief Angela Jackson said.

Jackson and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy both told News Center 7 that a lot of people who need mental health or substance use support just don’t know where to turn.

“They’ve been wanting the answers, and then a lot of times, they’re not ready to talk right then and there,” Roy said. “But maybe a week down the road, they’re reaching out to some of our community partners for that treatment that they need or the families getting answers that they so desperately need.”

Thursday was one of multiple GROW Blitzes during the year.

Volunteer teams are made up of law enforcement, Project Dawn volunteers, and other community members. They go to the different cities around the county where statistics show more people deal with substance abuse or mental health struggles.

“Us showing up in uniform doesn’t always help out, but someone who is a peer supporter, who’s been through it, knows what they’re doing, or a clinician that can get them help, that kind of breaks down that barrier to get them treatment,” Roy said.

The teams spent two hours walking around in the heat on Thursday.

“It’s worth every minute,” Jackson said.

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