UPDATE: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — UPDATE @ 11:20 a.m.:

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in New Lebanon on Monday.

News Center 7 is on scene; we will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at Noon.

Two Village of New Lebanon police officers were invovled in a shooting this morning, according to Village Manager Shannon Bemis.

The person involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither officer was hurt.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is doing the investigation into the shooting.

Bemis said no additional details are available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A county-wide call for assistance was reported in Montgomery County on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were initially in the area of the 100 block of N. Fuls Road in New Lebanon for a reported stolen vehicle around 9:45 a.m., according to Englewood Police and Fire dispatch, which dispatches for New Lebanon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers confirmed that a county-wide call for assistance was put out for the scene.

New Lebanon Police Department posted on social media that a press release is expected shortly and there is no threat to the public.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Our crew is on the scene and spotted several evidence markers near the entrance of a home.

0 of 22 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon 99 N Fuls New Lebanon

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]