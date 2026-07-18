Law enforcement responds to crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and deputies are investigating a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday.
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The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East Hillcrest and Newport Avenues.
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Our news crew saw Dayton Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.
A photo shows an SUV in a ditch.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and why both agencies responded to the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
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