Suspected body pulled from Great Miami River in Dayton

A suspected body was pulled from the Great Miami River in Dayton on Wednesday

DAYTON — A body was reportedly recovered from the Great Miami River in Dayton on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rescue crews were called to the 2300 block of West River Road around 5:06 p.m.

A sergeant with Dayton police on scene confirmed that they are working to recover a body.

TRENDING STORIES:

Around 6 p.m., our crew on scene saw firefighters remove what is believed to be a body from the river.

No further information was available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]