Suspected body pulled from Great Miami River in Dayton

DAYTON — A body was reportedly recovered from the Great Miami River in Dayton on Wednesday.
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Rescue crews were called to the 2300 block of West River Road around 5:06 p.m.
A sergeant with Dayton police on scene confirmed that they are working to recover a body.
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Around 6 p.m., our crew on scene saw firefighters remove what is believed to be a body from the river.
No further information was available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story and update we learn more.
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