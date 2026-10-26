Law enforcement warns parents about visibility, candy safety this Halloween

MIAMISBURG — With trick-or-treating this week, News Center 7 talked with law enforcement about easy ways to help keep everyone safe.
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“There’s a lot of weird people around, and we just want to make sure that everybody’s safe,” Lloyd James said.
James and Julie Grabiak have a 16-year-old son.
They said this is his first year not trick-or-treating. Instead, he’s going to a party, but Grabiak said they’ve had safety talks.
“He’s at the age where alcohol can be introduced or any types of drugs. We keep a very open conversation about those kinds of things,” Grabiak said.
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Officer Cindi Threlkeld with the Miamisburg Police Department said that with Daylight Saving ending Halloween night, it’s starting to get dark a little earlier.
This means children and adults alike need to be visible.
“Whether that means carrying a flashlight or maybe attaching glow sticks, the reflective tape to their costumes just so that they could see and be seen,” Threlkeld said.
A parent told News Center 7 they are concerned about making sure their children’s candy is safe.
“If the container is open or it looks like it’s been tampered with, it’d be a good idea to just throw it away,” Threlkeld said.
Threlkeld said officers in Miamisburg will be in different neighborhoods on Halloween, making sure that things are safe.
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