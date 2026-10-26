Law enforcement warns parents about visibility, candy safety this Halloween

MIAMISBURG — With trick-or-treating this week, News Center 7 talked with law enforcement about easy ways to help keep everyone safe.

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“There’s a lot of weird people around, and we just want to make sure that everybody’s safe,” Lloyd James said.

James and Julie Grabiak have a 16-year-old son.

They said this is his first year not trick-or-treating. Instead, he’s going to a party, but Grabiak said they’ve had safety talks.

“He’s at the age where alcohol can be introduced or any types of drugs. We keep a very open conversation about those kinds of things,” Grabiak said.

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Officer Cindi Threlkeld with the Miamisburg Police Department said that with Daylight Saving ending Halloween night, it’s starting to get dark a little earlier.

This means children and adults alike need to be visible.

“Whether that means carrying a flashlight or maybe attaching glow sticks, the reflective tape to their costumes just so that they could see and be seen,” Threlkeld said.

A parent told News Center 7 they are concerned about making sure their children’s candy is safe.

“If the container is open or it looks like it’s been tampered with, it’d be a good idea to just throw it away,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said officers in Miamisburg will be in different neighborhoods on Halloween, making sure that things are safe.

Trick or Treat Safety Tips (Miamisburg Police Dept.)

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