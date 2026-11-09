Law students provide legal advice to local veterans

DAYTON — Law students at a local university are providing free legal advice to veterans at the Dayton VA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson learned how the legal clinics benefit both students and local veterans. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once a month, University of Dayton School of Law students take a trip over to the Dayton VA Medical Center to help veterans dealing with civil issues understand what their legal options are.

This is under the supervision of a licensed lawyer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group