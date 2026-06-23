Lawsuit alleges hazing led to local college student’s death

WILBERFORCE — The family of a local college student who died on campus is now suing Wilberforce University and others.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is speaking to the family’s lawyer about the new legal fight. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

In a new lawsuit, Savanna Jones’ family said her death was the result of hazing.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wilberforce University announced the death of Jones on April 30.

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The Greene County Coroner’s office confirmed Jones was never taken to a hospital.

She was pronounced dead inside a dorm on campus.

Lawyer Rex Elliott sent a statement to News Center 7 on behalf of Jones’ family:

“Savanna Jones should be preparing for her sophomore year right now, not gone forever because a university failed to protect her. Hazing on Ohio college campuses is alive and well, even at schools like Wilberforce that advertise themselves as “dry” to unsuspecting families. This hazing death happened in a university residence hall with university resident advisors doing nothing to stop the event. Policies on paper mean nothing if they are ignored. We’ve seen this before with Collin Wiant and Stone Foltz, and we said then that universities need to take action to stop hazing on their campuses. Until universities and the people responsible for student safety face real consequences, more families will get the call no parent should ever receive. We’re seeking accountability and justice for a young woman who should still be with us. Collin Wiant, Stone Foltz and now Savanna Jones. How many more deaths and injuries are universities going to allow before taking action to put a final end to these archaic practices? We hope this lawsuit will lead to the change needed so Ohio does not experience even one more death of a young student.”

The coroner’s office has not released an official cause of death for Jones.

We have reached out to the university for comment.

This story will be updated.

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