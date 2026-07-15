Lawsuit challenges FDA policy as officials refuse to comment on flavoring rules

The Food and Drug Administration is facing a lawsuit over its flavored E-Cigarette policy.
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Several public health groups worry that the agency may allow several new flavors on the market without going through the required review process.
The fear is new items like tobacco pouches could end up for sale within the next few months.
The FDA said it would not comment on the issue.
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