Lawsuit claims former Richland County mayor hit man with vehicle

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Anthony Ward is suing former Mayor Wesley Dingus in Richland County, Ohio, alleging Dingus intentionally struck him with his car last year.

The lawsuit stems from a confrontation that occurred after Dingus reportedly spotted Ward, who was wanted for a parole violation.

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Ward had previously been convicted of sexual battery and was wanted by authorities for violating his parole at the time of the incident.

According to Ward, Dingus spotted him, then called the police chief and followed Ward to a gas station.

Investigators reported that a fight broke out at the gas station involving the police chief, Ward and Ward’s grandmother.

The skirmish ended when investigators say Dingus hit Ward with his car.

The former mayor has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

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