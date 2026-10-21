Leaders walking to Columbus, demanding end to ankle monitors for Haitian immigrants

SPRINGFIELD — Community leaders are coming together to demand changes from Ohio lawmakers.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson explains why they are pushing to end ankle monitors for Haitian immigrants LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Faith leaders and Haitian community members start a four-day, 40-mile journey from Springfield to the Ohio statehouse in Columbus.

It starts at the Springfield City Plaza at 7:30 a.m. today.

Along with organizers and pastors, Haitian community members impacted by the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will also march to Columbus.

They have four demands:

Officially end the ankle monitor program.

ICE out of Springfield.

Return Haitian people in detention to their families, including pastors.

Permanent Protected Status for Haitian People.

The Supreme Court of the United States allowed TPS to end for people from countries including Haiti back in June, as previously reported.

Haitians who came to Springfield under TPS were here legally, but the decision cleared the way for the Department of Homeland Security to remove those legal protections.

Organizers say that some people will wear ankle monitors as they demand an end to the ankle monitor program.

A community worship service will be held tonight at 7 pm. at Champion City Church on S Hubert Ave.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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