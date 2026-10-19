Leaf collection to begin Monday in local city

KETTERING — The City of Kettering announced that it will begin its curbside leaf collection on Monday.

The collection will begin on Oct. 19 in District 1 and will continue until early December, according to a social media post.

Districts are not assigned collection dates, as removal time is dependent on weather conditions and how many leaves are down at the time of collection.

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The city said it could also take crews several days to get through one single district.

Residents should not wait until crews are near their district to put leaves out. As leaves begin to fall, rake them to the edge of the lawn and do not put them into the street.

Do not park vehicles in front of or near your leaves to ensure crews can access the piles. If the piles are obstructed, they may be skipped and picked up by crews on the next pass.

Residents should not mix grass clippings, tree branches, or brush with their leaves.

Do not block storm drains or waterways, and do not bag the leaves.

For more information, you can visit the City of Kettering’s website.

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