Leaf collection begins for local city

MIAMISBURG — Leaf collection begins today in a local city.

The City of Miamisburg announced on social media that city crews will be going through neighborhoods to collect leaves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The post encourages residents to rake their leaves to the curb or edge of the street, but not onto the street itself.

Bagged leaves will not be collected.

Residents are reminded to not place leaves near storm drains and catch basins to prevent flooding and pollution.

Do not add grass clippings, tree branches, and other debris with the leaves, as they can clog or damage the collection equipment.

For more information on leaf collection and a zone map, visit the city’s website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group