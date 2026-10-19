At least 1 dead after shooting near a Columbus mosque

COLUMBUS — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a mosque in Columbus on Monday afternoon.

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Officers for the Columbus Division of Police responded to the report of a shooting around 2:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Albert Avenue, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Police told WBNS that one person was pronounced dead.

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A second victim was found, but officials have not released their condition.

The ATF Columbus Field Division confirmed they are responding to the shooting.

“ATF Columbus Field Division Special Agents are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available,” the agency said on social media.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

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