At least 1 dead from flooding in Ohio, governor says

ROSEVILLE — At least one person is dead from Tuesday’s flooding across Ohio.

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Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that one person died in the village of Roseville.

Roseville is in Perry and Muskingum counties.

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DeWine said that the village was surrounded by water.

“This was an individual who died simply because they could not, had an emergency, and they could not get to that individual,” he said. “

DeWine also declared a state of emergency for both Perry and Muskingum counties, as previously reported.

Vina Renick told our news partner WBNS that the flooding forced residents from an apartment to evacuate.

“We were walking through waist-high water to get other tenants and pets,” she said.

Renick said the heavy rain caused the water to quickly rise.

“It’s scary. I never thought I would see something like this,” she said. “It’s just so devastating. It’s just really heartbreaking. These people lost everything.”

DeWine encouraged everyone to pay close attention to weather alerts.

“Even after the storms exit the state, flooding will remain a serious concern,” he said.

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