UPDATE: 1 flown to hospital, multiple railroad crossings back open after train crash in Clark Co.

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 7:57 P.M.
A person was flown to the hospital after a train crash in Springfield.
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A Springfield Police sergeant initially told News Center 7 that the crash happened on Dayton and Bechtle Avenues.
He also confirmed that a medical helicopter flew at least one person to a local hospital.
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The Springfield Police Division said in a social media post that railroad crossings are back open after previously being closed.
The department said around 6 p.m. on Saturday that a westbound train was stopped. It affected railroad crossings beginning at S. York and Harrison Streets.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the seriousness of any injuries.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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