UPDATE: 1 flown to hospital, multiple railroad crossings back open after train crash in Clark Co.

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 7:57 P.M.

A person was flown to the hospital after a train crash in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Springfield Police sergeant initially told News Center 7 that the crash happened on Dayton and Bechtle Avenues.

He also confirmed that a medical helicopter flew at least one person to a local hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Springfield Police Division said in a social media post that railroad crossings are back open after previously being closed.

The department said around 6 p.m. on Saturday that a westbound train was stopped. It affected railroad crossings beginning at S. York and Harrison Streets.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the seriousness of any injuries.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group