At least 1 flown to hospital after semi rollover crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A medical helicopter flew at least one person to the hospital after a rollover crash in Clark County on Tuesday.
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The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. on the 13000 block of State Route 41, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
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A state trooper told our news crew that someone was injured in the crash.
Video and photos from the scene show a semi-truck rolled over onto its side.
Madison Township Fire EMS thanked the Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Charleston Police Department, and CareFlight in a social media post.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.
We will continue to follow this story.
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