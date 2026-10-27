At least 1 hospitalized after a 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken to a local hospital after a 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday morning.
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Around 7:53 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of Shiloh Springs Road and Wolf Road on reports of a 2-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Injuries were reported, according to the sergeant.
At least one person was taken to a local hospital by medics.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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