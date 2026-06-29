At least 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover crash in Montgomery County

At least 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — At least one person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Montgomery County on Monday morning.

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Around 9:32 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 7030 block of North Union Road in Clayton on reports of a two-vehicle rollover crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The crash involved two vehicles. One vehicle rolled onto its top, according to the sergeant.

The crash was initially reported as an entrapment, but the dispatch sergeant could not confirm if anyone was extricated.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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