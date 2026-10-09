At least 1 hospitalized after crash in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash in Centerville on Friday.
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Around 12:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of West Alex Bell Road and Corporate Way on reports of a crash, according to a Centerville Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.
At least one person was taken to a local hospital.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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