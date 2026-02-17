At least 1 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:18 a.m., crews responded to the entrance from Needmore Road onto I-75 southbound on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The crash involved two vehicles.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by medics, according to the sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The right lane is blocked on I-75 southbound while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

