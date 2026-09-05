At least 1 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in Trotwood on Saturday.
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Just after 11 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 6600 block of Nathaniel Street on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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At least one person was transported to a local hospital, according to the sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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