At least 1 hospitalized after vehicle reportedly crashes into creek in Montgomery County

UNION — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a creek in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to North Main Street and Lutz Drive in Union on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a creek, according to the dispatcher.

Medics took at least one person to the hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

