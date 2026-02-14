At least 1 hospitalized after vehicle reportedly crashes into creek in Montgomery County

UNION — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a creek in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to North Main Street and Lutz Drive in Union on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 11-year-old taken into custody after threats made toward Ohio junior high school
- 9 arrested during recent violent crime reduction operation in Dayton
- Ohio police officer arrested on rape, abduction charges
The vehicle reportedly crashed into a creek, according to the dispatcher.
Medics took at least one person to the hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group