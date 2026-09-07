At least 1 hurt in shooting in Montgomery County

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a reported shooting in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler is on scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dayton police were called to the 100 block of Maplelawn Drive around 3:35 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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Officers found at least one person with a gunshot wound.

At this time, it is unclear if this shooting is connected to a shooting reported in the same area on Saturday.

We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and whether there are any other victims.

We will update as we get new information.

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