At least 1 injured after ceiling collapses inside Dayton home

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after a ceiling collapsed inside a Dayton home early Thursday morning.

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Firefighters responded around 1:10 a.m. to the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue on a report of a structure collapse, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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When they arrived, they found the damage was mainly in the drywall and ceiling insulation.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there was no structural damage to the home.

Medics transported at least one person to an area hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition.

We will continue to follow this story.

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