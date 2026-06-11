UPDATE: Right lane closed after crash on I-70 in Montgomery Co.

CLAYTON — -UPDATE @2:55 A.M.-

The right lane is closed after a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

The left lane is open on I-70 past State Route 49.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County early Thursday.

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The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on the ramp from State Route 49 to I-70, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHDOT cameras show all lanes are closed on I-70 Westbound past State Route 49.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person is injured. The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.

A viewer called our newsroom and told us multiple medics were at the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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