UPDATE: Right lane closed after crash on I-70 in Montgomery Co.

CLAYTON — -UPDATE @2:55 A.M.-
The right lane is closed after a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.
The left lane is open on I-70 past State Route 49.
We will continue to update this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County early Thursday.
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The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on the ramp from State Route 49 to I-70, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
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OHDOT cameras show all lanes are closed on I-70 Westbound past State Route 49.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person is injured. The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.
A viewer called our newsroom and told us multiple medics were at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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