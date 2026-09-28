At least 1 injured after crash involving motorcycle in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Dayton on Sunday night.

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The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. on E. Third Street and N. Westview Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed with News Center 7 that the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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