At least 1 injured after crash involving motorcycle in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Dayton on Sunday night.
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The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. on E. Third Street and N. Westview Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher sergeant.
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The sergeant confirmed with News Center 7 that the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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