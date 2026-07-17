At least 1 injured after crash in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — At least one person was injured after a crash in Miami County early Friday morning.
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The crash was reported in the 300 block of Washington Avenue around 12:36 a.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.
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Piqua officers and medics responded to the scene.
Dispatchers did not say how serious the injuries were.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused it and the extent of injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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