At least 1 injured after crash in Piqua neighborhood

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At least 1 injured after crash in Piqua neighborhood FILE PHOTO: At least 1 injured after crash in Piqua neighborhood (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

PIQUA — At least one person was injured after a crash in Miami County early Friday morning.

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The crash was reported in the 300 block of Washington Avenue around 12:36 a.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.

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Piqua officers and medics responded to the scene.

Dispatchers did not say how serious the injuries were.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused it and the extent of injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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