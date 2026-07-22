At least 1 injured after crash on State Route 4 in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after a crash on State Route 4 in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

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Officers and medics responded around 12:06 a.m. on northbound SR-4 near State Route 444, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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Dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that this was a single-vehicle crash.

Medics transported at least one person to a local hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what caused the crash and the nature of the person’s injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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