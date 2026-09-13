At least 1 injured after shooting near Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — At least one person is injured after a shooting near a Dayton convenience store on Sunday.
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Just after 11 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 140 block of East Beechwood Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Officers later located another scene in the 2400 block of North Main Street.
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At least one person was shot in the arm, according to the sergeant.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.
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