UPDATE:1 person dead after shooting in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating two scenes that may be connected to the same shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead.

1 person dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Update @ 10:50 p.m.

One person has died after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

Crews were also called to the 1800 block of N. Main Street near the Marathon gas station.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed that they were called to the Marathon Gas Station.

The dispatcher said he believes that the two scenes are connected.

We will continue to follow this story.

Initial Story:

Dayton police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

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TRENDING STORIES:

One person has reportedly been shot, the dispatcher said.

News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

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