At least 1 taken to the hospital after shooting near men’s shelter

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a shooting near a men’s shelter in Dayton.

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Dayton police and medics were called to 1921 South Gettysburg for reports of a shooting around 6:15 p.m, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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At least one person was taken to the hospital.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to learn more.

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