At least 2 injured after crash near Central State University

WILBERFORCE — At least two people were injured after a crash near Central State University on Friday.
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Officers and medics responded around 6:50 p.m. to a reported crash at Wilberforce-Clifton Road and U.S. 42, according to a Greene County dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed that medics transported at least two people to the hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.
We will continue to follow this story.
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