At least 3 teens arrested after car stolen in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple teens were arrested after a car was stolen in Dayton.

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On Nov. 23 around 11:15 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Salem Avenue on report of a stolen vehicle.

Dayton police found the vehicle in the 100 block of North Kilmer Street.

Suspects were found in a home in the first block of Hallwood Avenue, police said.

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Five males, all 18 years old or younger, were inside the home.

An 18-year-old had an outstanding warrant; a 17-year-old was missing from Cleveland.

Officers arrested the three other males, two aged 17 and one 15, and took them to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Officers searched the home and found three guns and various key fobs, including one that belonged to the stolen vehicle.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

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