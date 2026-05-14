UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:20 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.
The crash was on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.
It blocked the contraflow lane. It has since reopened.
-INITIAL STORY-
Drivers saw delays after a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area man breaks state fishing record with catch
- Neighbors describe chaos after fight turned shooting in Dayton
- Area high school graduate makes MLB debut this week
OHGO cameras show that at least one vehicle is not moving in the contraflow lane on NB I-75.
Traffic is backed up on I-75 between N Main Street and State Route 4.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]